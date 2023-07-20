Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years

Dashing Hollywood star Keanu Reeves delighted his fans as he returned to his band Dogstar to release new music for the first time in more than 20 years.



The Los Angeles-based rock band announced their return on Wednesday after giving their first live vocal performance since 2002 back in May.

The John Wick star plays bass guitar in the trio while Bret Domrose takes lead vocals and Rob Mailhouse plays drums. The group occasionally met up at Rob’s house to jam together but took an extended break after their second album.

Reeves and his friends enjoyed eight-hour rehearsals and intense songwriting sessions.



"We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records," Dogstar’s Instagram account said.

The band's debut album Our Little Visionary was only released in Japan despite global popularity thanks to The Matrix actor's fame.

Dogstar performed at multiple gigs, including the 1999 Glastonbury which was headlined by Skunk Anansie, REM, and Manic Street Preachers. They actually got pelted with fruit at the gig and were never invited back.