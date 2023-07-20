 
menu menu menu

Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years

Dashing Hollywood star Keanu Reeves delighted his fans as he returned to his band Dogstar to release new music for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Los Angeles-based rock band announced their return on Wednesday after giving their first live vocal performance since 2002 back in May.

The John Wick star plays bass guitar in the trio while Bret Domrose takes lead vocals and Rob Mailhouse plays drums. The group occasionally met up at Rob’s house to jam together but took an extended break after their second album.

Reeves and his friends enjoyed eight-hour rehearsals and intense songwriting sessions.

"We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records," Dogstar’s Instagram account said.

The band's debut album Our Little Visionary was only released in Japan despite global popularity thanks to The Matrix actor's fame.

Dogstar performed at multiple gigs, including the 1999 Glastonbury which was headlined by Skunk Anansie, REM, and Manic Street Preachers. They actually got pelted with fruit at the gig and were never invited back.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown

Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown
Kate Middleton shuns Meghan Markle's best friend at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton shuns Meghan Markle's best friend at Wimbledon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel broken after snubs and failures?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel broken after snubs and failures?
James Cameron dismisses AI powers against human brain in cinema

James Cameron dismisses AI powers against human brain in cinema
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by White House?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by White House?
Ice Spice reveals 'humble' Taylor Swift waited outside studio for her

Ice Spice reveals 'humble' Taylor Swift waited outside studio for her
James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running red light on bicycle in London

James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running red light on bicycle in London
Post Malone's sweet gesture to fan who had brain hemorrhage: ‘Simply the best experience’

Post Malone's sweet gesture to fan who had brain hemorrhage: ‘Simply the best experience’
Kylie Jenner under fire for 'Tone Deaf' photo amid rising heatwave warnings

Kylie Jenner under fire for 'Tone Deaf' photo amid rising heatwave warnings