'India Cup': Fans flay ICC for not including Babar Azam in World Cup promo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday posted a video of the World Cup promo which was strongly criticised by fans from all around the world for several reasons, one of them being ODI number one batter Babar Azam's exclusion.

The promo featured Indian star Shahrukh Khan in the lead role and others including Jemimah Rodrigues, defending captain Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes and Shubman Gill.

However, cricket lovers raised questions as Babar Azam was not part of the video despite being the number one ODI player.

A lot of people termed the ICC world cup promo as the "Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) promo" or "India national cricket team's (ICT) promo".



Many others also pointed out the exclusion of the Pakistani flag in the video.

Let's take a look at what everyone is saying:

Ten teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 — vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 12 — vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad

October 15 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru

November 12 — vs England in Kolkata