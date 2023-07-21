Burnley secures Manchester City's James Trafford in record £19m deal. - [email protected]

Burnley, freshly promoted to the Premier League, has successfully acquired Manchester City's promising goalkeeper, James Trafford, in a lucrative four-year deal valued at a staggering £19 million, inclusive of add-ons.

This momentous signing sets a new club record for Burnley, surpassing the previous highest fees paid for players Chris Wood and Ben Gibson in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The agreement also grants City a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option for the player. The deal structure includes an upfront payment of £15 million with an additional £4 million earmarked for potential add-ons.

At just 20 years of age, James Trafford is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League. However, he has honed his skills over the last two seasons on loan in League One, representing both Accrington and Bolton. Despite his limited Premier League experience, Trafford showcased his potential during the European Under-21 Championship, where he played a pivotal role in England's triumph. He astoundingly kept six clean sheets and impressively denied a penalty in the final moments of the tournament, helping England secure the championship without conceding a single goal.

Burnley's upcoming Premier League opener on 11th August will see them face Trafford's former club and reigning champions, Manchester City. The young goalkeeper's arrival is seen as a crucial reinforcement for Burnley, as they prepare to compete in the top flight against formidable opposition.

James Trafford is not the only goalkeeper to join the ranks at Turf Moor this summer. Earlier, manager Vincent Kompany secured the services of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient. Additionally, Arijanet Muric, a former City player and Kosovo international, played a significant role as Burnley's number-one goalkeeper in the previous season, making 41 appearances during the club's triumphant Championship campaign.

Beyond bolstering their goalkeeping department, Burnley has been proactive in the transfer market this summer. Swiss forward Zeki Amdouni joined the club from Basel for an undisclosed fee, marking the second major signing within a span of two days. Moreover, Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea was also added to the team's roster, while Jordan Beyer's loan move from Borussia Monchengladbach was made permanent back in May.

With James Trafford's arrival, Burnley aims to solidify their squad as they prepare to face the challenges of top-flight football, seeking to make a lasting impression in the Premier League and beyond.