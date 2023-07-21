 
'Oppenheimer' R-rated scenes test Christopher Nolan's craft

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Christopher Nolan's revealed his thoughts on Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock's intimate scenes in the latest movie.

In a chat with Insider, the 52-year-old said the R-rated scenes are necessary because he wanted to feature every aspect of the scientist.

"Any time you're challenging yourself to work in areas you haven't worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared," the Tenet director added.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker stressed including the physicist's personal life to better depict the story.

"When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story," Nolan added.

Meanwhile, the New York native affair with Tatlock was controversial because the latter was connected to the Communist party.

He continues the affair "had enormous ramifications for [Oppenheimer's] later life and his ultimate fate."

While married to Kitty Oppenheimer, the 62-year-old had several affairs.

It is pertinent to mention that Oppenheimer is the first of Nolan's films including sex scenes.

