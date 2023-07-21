Samuel L Jackson’s shocking confession about losing his chance to win an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has recently confessed that a deleted scene from A Time to Kill cost him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.



In a new interview with Vulture, Jackson discussed about the changes that were made to the 1996 movie during production.

He said, “In A Time to Kill, when I kill those guys, I kill them because my daughter needs to know that those guys are not on the planet anymore and they will never hurt her again – that I will do anything to protect her. That’s how I played that character throughout.”

“And there were specific things we shot, things I did to make sure that she understood that, but in the editing process, they got taken out,” continued the 74-year-old.

He remarked, “And it looked like I killed those dudes and then planned every move to make sure that I was going to get away with it.”

During the interview, The Pulp Fiction star claimed that some of the scenes that were taken out “kept him from getting an Oscar”.

“My first day working on that film, I did a speech in a room with an actor and the whole set was in tears when I finished. I was like, ‘Okay. I’m on the right page,’” disclosed the actor.

Jackson further said, “That scene is not in the movie. And I know why it’s not. Because it wasn’t my movie, and they weren’t trying to make me a star.”

“That was one of the first times that I saw this happened,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jackson can be seen in new series, Secret Invasion, streaming on Disney+.