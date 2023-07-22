 
menu menu menu

PTI chief’s involvement in Jinnah House attack probe established: prosecutor

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

A view of a house in the cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, May 9, 2023. — Reuters
A view of a house in the cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, May 9, 2023. — Reuters

  • Investigation to extent of Imran Khan completed: prosecutor. 
  • Says PTI chief is being charged with aiding and abetting.
  • ATC Lahore extends bail of PTI chief in five cases till Aug 8.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been found guilty of all charges related to the attack on Lahore’s Jinnah House during May 9 mayhem.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Shah said the investigation into the case has been completed to the extent of the PTI chief.

“[The] PTI chief's involvement has been established in the Jinnah House attack investigation and he is being charged with aiding and abetting,” he added.

The special prosecutor also said evidence of the former prime minister’s involvement in the attack has been gathered and added that his arrest is required “to bring the evidence to the fore”.

“He [Imran Khan] should be arrested as this is not a bailable case,” he added.

Meanwhile, the special anti-terrorism court of Lahore extended the bail of Imran in five cases including the Jinnah House attack till August 8, Daily Jang reported.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the ATC conducted the hearing of the case and the PTI chief appeared before the court.

A large number of workers and supporters of PTI staged almost countrywide demonstrations on May 9 — when the PTI chairman was arrested by paramilitary troops on the directions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The demonstrators destroyed public and private properties, attacked military installations — the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) — and ransacked relics of martyrs.

Following the incidents, the civil and military leadership resolved to give exemplary punishment under the relevant laws including Army Act to all those involved in hooliganism, arson, ransacking of public and private properties, attacking sensitive military installations and desecration of martyrs’ monuments on May 9.

More From Pakistan:

Dealers defer nationwide petrol pumps shutdown for two days

Dealers defer nationwide petrol pumps shutdown for two days
‘I was eyewitness in all transactions linked to Al-Qadir Trust case’, Azam Khan tells NAB

‘I was eyewitness in all transactions linked to Al-Qadir Trust case’, Azam Khan tells NAB
Explainer: Will President Arif Alvi stay in office after his term ends?

Explainer: Will President Arif Alvi stay in office after his term ends?
Explanation sought after journalist's expulsion from Islamabad presser

Explanation sought after journalist's expulsion from Islamabad presser
Military trials: AGP seeks a month's time on matter of right to appeal

Military trials: AGP seeks a month's time on matter of right to appeal
Will there be heavy rain in Karachi?

Will there be heavy rain in Karachi?
FinMin Dar says no plans to impose new taxes on agriculture, real estate sectors

FinMin Dar says no plans to impose new taxes on agriculture, real estate sectors
Infant monkey escapes Karachi court premises

Infant monkey escapes Karachi court premises
Desecration of Quran in Sweden: PM vows to campaign for decisions’ reversal

Desecration of Quran in Sweden: PM vows to campaign for decisions’ reversal