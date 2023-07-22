 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton breaks family tradition to mark Prince George’s 10th birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Kate Middleton breaks family tradition to mark Prince George’s 10th birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating the 10th birthday of their eldest son Prince George today Saturday, July 22.

The royal couple also posted Prince George’s photo on their official social media handles and wished him a very happy birthday.

“10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!,” Kate Middleton and Prince William said.

Prince George, who is the second in line to British throne, is all smiles sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle.

The future king looked adorable wearing a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots.

But in an unexpected move, the Princess of Wales broke a family tradition, she herself started in 2015.

In the post, Kate Middleton also disclosed that Prince George’s photo was taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington instead of her.

Kate Middleton had started the tradition of taking a new picture of her children each year to share with the nation on their birthdays.

The Princess had started this tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte.

More From Entertainment:

'Oppenheimer': Matt Damon, co-stars praise Christopher Nolan's unique scriptwriting

'Oppenheimer': Matt Damon, co-stars praise Christopher Nolan's unique scriptwriting
Shakira reveals worrying wardrobe malfunction that risked her safety

Shakira reveals worrying wardrobe malfunction that risked her safety

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are standing at the ‘brink of a collapse’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are standing at the ‘brink of a collapse’
Bruce Willis wife Emma recalls lessons she learned from Tony Bennett after singer death

Bruce Willis wife Emma recalls lessons she learned from Tony Bennett after singer death

Jennifer Garner steps out after she supported Kate Middleton's move

Jennifer Garner steps out after she supported Kate Middleton's move
Cillian Murphy’s stellar rise from side role in Nolan’s ‘Batman’ to lead in ‘Oppenheimer’ video

Cillian Murphy’s stellar rise from side role in Nolan’s ‘Batman’ to lead in ‘Oppenheimer’

Photos: ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe places newborn close to his chest

Photos: ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe places newborn close to his chest

Greta Gerwig debunks Barbara Handler rumours in Barbie movie video

Greta Gerwig debunks Barbara Handler rumours in Barbie movie
Doria Ragland makes first public appearance amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's split rumours video

Doria Ragland makes first public appearance amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's split rumours