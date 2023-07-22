Police arrest couple in DIG Shariq Jamal's death probe

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal. — Twitter

Police find couple's statement suspicious.

Initial probe reveals DIG was at couple's flat at time of his death.

Jamal’s body sent to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

LAHORE: Police on Saturday took a man and his wife into custody to further the investigations into the sudden demise of Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal.



The police higher-up was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his residence, as reported initially when the couple shifted him to a private hospital in Lahore's DHA from his residence.

However, when the police further dug into the matter, it came to the fore that the DIG was at the couple's flat at the time of his death.

The couple revealed that Jamal was with them at their flat and they brought him to the medical facility upon deterioration of his health.

As per details, Jamal was brought to a private hospital in DHA at 1:30am and declared dead on arrival.

The police confirmed the couple's statement saying that the senior police official was not at his home, but at an apartment in Lahore, from where he had been shifted to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding Jamal's sudden death raised concerns, leading the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

Though the family didn’t want the autopsy to be conducted, the body of the deceased cop was sent to Jinnah Hospital for a postmortem at the police’s insistence.

The postmortem, as per the police, was being done to ascertain the cause of Jamal’s “unnatural death”.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team and police inspected the said apartment and collected some evidence such as samples from food and utensils to be later sent for examination.

It may be noted that Jamal played a key role as Investigations DIG in the probe and arrests of the suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case.