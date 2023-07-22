Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing major brunt of the royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the targets of double standards as their rift with royal family continues.

Royal expert Daniela Elser pointed out in her comment piece for News.com.au that the while the royal family is not grilled for not apologising to the Sussexes for their mistakes but Harry and Meghan are skewered for not forgiving Meghan’s father Thomas Markle.

Meghan has been estranged from her father for over five years and he did not attend the Susssex’s wedding in 2018.

Elser was of the view that many royal experts have taken the side of Thomas Markle, without knowing the actual reason why they aren’t talking anymore.

Some have even argued that the Duchess should “stop ‘robbing’ her ‘discarded’ father of spending precious time with his grandchildren and her intransigence on the matter only confirms her emotional cruelty and cold bloodedness.”

She then added that when the same attitude comes to Harry and Meghan from the royal family, namely King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the British press does not find “impassioned pieces demanding that they forgive the Sussexes.”

In the end, Elser claimed that the assumption of Meghan being at fault in the ongoing schism is what is promoted the most when Thomas has made “sulky, bitter and misogynistic comments about family members.”

She surmised that Meghan and Harry are dubbed “selfish and unfeeling” for not pardoning Thomas, whereas the royal family does exactly the same thing, and it is shown as “being morally superior and virtuous and oh-so-strong.”