Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography

Tony Bennett, a legendary jazz singer, recently died on July 21 at age 96.



Little did people know that before his jazz career, the musician had also served in the US Army during World War II.

Sharing his experience of war, the late singer wrote in his autobiography, The Good Life, that his “final mission was to liberate a concentration camp in Germany” via Insider.

“I'll never forget the desperate faces and empty stares of the prisoners as they wandered aimlessly around the campgrounds,” penned the late musician.

However, after the war, PBS reported that Bennett, who was a corporal in the US Special Services, was demoted for spending time with a Black friend, Frank Smith.

While discussing his time in the US armed forces, Bennett also wrote that the “unbelievable incident confirmed the degree of prejudice that was so widespread in the army during World War II”.

“Black Americans have fought in all of America's wars, yet they have seldom been given credit for their contribution, and segregation and discrimination in civilian life and in the armed forces has been a sad fact of life,” he said in his biography.

Bennett came back to US in 1946 while reflecting on war, he added, “Anybody who thinks that war is romantic obviously hasn't gone through one.”