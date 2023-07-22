Not Melania: Who did Donald Trump kiss in Bedminster?

A video went viral on social media showing former US president Donald Trump kissing a lady — who is not his wife Melania Trump — at an event in Bedminster, New Jersey, sparking a debate that the lady could become her fourth wife.



The lady who was kissing Donald Trump is Kari Lake, known to Republican legislators and the inner circle of the former president.

According to reports, Lake has been at Mar-a-Lago for sometimes hoping to be named as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.

In the video, it can be seen that the 77-year-old Trump is surrounded by his supporters recording every moment he enjoys with people.

After cheering with other supporters, Trump then leans in and a face of Lake suddenly appears as they exchange a kiss with his lips landing high on her cheekbone. They smiled at each other and then backed away.

The social media users implied by this brief exchange that they may be involved in an affair though there are no rumours about it.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, leave a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. — AFP

The people are made to think about Trump that way as there has been a continued absence of Trump’s wife Melania Trump from the public eye.

Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen when former president Trump went to New York for his arraignment of 34 criminal charges including the hush money payments to an adult film star Stormy Daniels.

She has also been absent from Trump's public appearances and a press conference after the Republican presidential nominee was indicted for the first time which he held at Mar-a-Lago.

A former aide of Melania Trump Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, while speaking with Page Six said in April that "the glaring absence did not signify that their marriage was breaking up."

"Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armour", Wolkoff said.

It is reported that the former first lady was annoyed when news surfaces about Trump’s hanging out with Lake.

According to Zach Petrizzo on The Daily Beast‘s podcast, The New Abnormal, it infuriates Melania, and Donald Trump has been walking on eggshells every time a new story appears.

If that is so, then his 53-year-old wife may not be happy with this latest interaction.

The former president was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier in June for mishandling classified information in his second indictment.

Trump is also facing an indictment in hush money payments made to an adult film star Stormy Daniels, to which he also pleaded not guilty while denying all the charges against him.