ECP orders KP interim minister's removal for violating election laws

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak. — KP Government Website

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak from his post for violating the electoral body’s code of conduct related to the election laws.



In a statement issued late Saturday, the ECP said KP interim Chief Minister Azam Khan has been directed to remove the minister from his post and the provincial cabinet.

The top electoral body said the action was taken against the minister after it learned through media reports that Khattak addressed a political rally in Nowshera.

The provincial election commissioner of KP had sought the report on the participation and speech of caretaker minister at a public meeting, the ECP said.

The spokesperson emphasised that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign.

In case of violation, legal action will be taken, the spokesperson added.

In January this year, the interim government came to power after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the provincial assembly prematurely in a bid to force the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to announce snap elections in the country.

Initially, 14 ministers became the part of the interim cabinet.

The ministers who took the oath on January 26 included former inspector general (IG) Syed Masood Shah, Barrister Sanwal Nazir, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Shafi Ullah Khan, Shahid Khan Khattak, Haji Ghufran, Khushdil Khan Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Shah, and Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Manzoor Khan Afridi, Abdul Haleem Qasuriya, and Hamid Shah.