Robert Downey Jr. fires hilarious expletive on Mark Ruffalo

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

The reason behind was Mark Ruffalo refusal to get the 'Avengers' tattto

The original Avengers cast had a tradition of getting a tattoo. However, Mark Ruffalo refusal to ritual evoked a funny choice word by Robert Downey Jr. in a recent interview.

Stopping by on Wired's Autocorrect with his new film Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, the Marvel star revealed the Hulk star refused to encase the logo on his body despite the rest of the cast already done.

"That happened the evening of the premiere of Infinity War," he continued. "Scarlett got it first, then CE got it, then I got it, then JR got it, then Chris Hemsworth got it -- even though he was a little tentative about it, and seemed to overreact to the pain. And then MR said I'm not getting that tattoo -- I don't want to be part of your Hollywood inside game, to which I applauded."

Following the Iron Man star mouthed "****, Mark" to the camera.

The 'Avengers' tattoo mark

Previously, the 55-year-old teased that he might get the tattoo: "It's not over yet. There's still another movie," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show before adding needles scared him in 2018.

"Also, I've kind of got a punk rock soul, and I felt like, 'Dude, everyone has tattoos,'" the Ruffalo continued.

"I'm going to be punk rock and not get the tattoo!" adding, "Honestly, I feel left out, and I'm working up the courage to get needled."

