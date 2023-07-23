 
PML-N, PPP top brass likely to discuss caretaker set-up as they meet in Dubai once again

By
Sibt-e-Arif

|July 23, 2023

Left to right: PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, PPP cho-chairman Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. — Reuters/PPP Media Cell/Twitter/File
  • Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrive in Dubai.
  • PDM chief to visit Dubai, London in coming weeks.
  • JUI-F, PML-F discuss political alliance, elections.

DUBAI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived in Dubai as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N gear up for another huddle in the UAE, The News reported Sunday.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Friday evening at Dubai's Al-Maktoum airport in a private jet from Karachi.

It is likely that the PML-N and PPP leaderships will consult on who the caretaker prime minister will be once the government dissolves the National Assembly at the start of August. 

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also be consulted for the future political set-up.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has expressed displeasure over the political meetings held in Dubai last month, saying it was not taken into confidence.

Political observers expect that PML-N supremo Nawaz will meet Maulana Fazl to clear the latter’s concerns. 

JUI-F leaders in Karachi have confirmed to The News that Maulana Fazl will be visiting Dubai next week and will travel to London after his stay in Dubai. 

On Friday, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Rashdi, hosted a dinner for Maulana Fazl and his associates in Karachi. 

Discussions on future political alliances and upcoming elections occurred during the dinner. 

As the political situation in Pakistan continues to unfold, it will be interesting to observe how these consultations and discussions shape the future political setup.

