Stuart Broad says Ashes win will make 600-wicket milestone 'more special'

England's Stuart Broad celebrates his 600th test wicket on the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 19, 2023. — Reuters

Stuart Broad, the English pacer, is determined to clinch a victory in the ongoing Ashes Test series against Australia at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

In a column for the Mail Sport, the cricketer wrote: "We need a bit of luck from the Manchester weather gods. We just need another window to open to complete the job."

Broad hoped for favourable weather conditions, as he believed a win being thwarted by rain would be "unfair".

"Sitting in the changing room watching the rain fall yesterday, there was definitely a feeling it would be unjust if weather had a decisive say," he stated.



The fast bowler said even though he doesn't play for milestones, the win would make his 600th wicket haul even more special. The 37-year-old joined the 600-wicket club on the first day of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test.

Broad shared how the team's coach and former New Zealand cricketer, Brendon McCullum, came up with a phrase to keep the team's morale high.

"We were due to play a bit of golf on Tuesday and the forecast was horrendous, but he said to me: 'Boss, we're too lucky to get wet'. Guess, what? There was much less rain than we thought," Broad stated.

The pacer mentioned he has never felt the momentum left the team in the series, despite Australia's victory at Edgbaston and added that the English cricketers played exceptionally well, declaring on day one, bowling out Australia, and trying to set up a game for a result.

Although Australia secured victories at Lord's, Broad did not feel the impetus was entirely with the team, as Ben Stokes's innings of 155 in the second Test motivated them.

Coming within 43 runs created a do-or-die situation, the English bowler realised the need for precision, acknowledging the team's great performance at Headingley and the initial days of the ongoing match.

Broad expressed the desire for a 2-2 score, which would set up the series as he had hoped. The pacer previously mentioned his wish to reach the Oval with a 2-2 score, and that he "genuinely meant it".