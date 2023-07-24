Tom Cruise on hunt of A-list star to become new face of Scientology: Insider

Tom Cruise is reportedly on a hunt of finding a new A-list female star to become the brand new face of Scientology following recent scandals.

The Mission: Impossible superstar is a devoted member of the church even though there have been issues reported about the mistreatment of its members.

According to New Idea Magazine, the Hollywood hunk is eyeing Priscilla Presley and Cher to become his “right-hand woman.”

The source shared that the church suffered following the defection of Leah Remini, and the sexual assault conviction of keen follower Danny Masterson.

Even the deaths of Scientology members Kirstie Alley and former member Lisa Marie Presley did not help the situation, the insider shared.

And now, the pressure is building on Cruise to bring new members to the church who also have a big significance in Hollywood.

''It cannot be understated how shattered every single member of Scientology has been by Lisa Marie and Kirstie’s sudden deaths,” the insider said.

''It’s quite unprecedented and has put Tom and the controllers in a position where they need to pull the church through some extremely challenging times,” the source added.

The insider said that Cruise finding a “suitable superstar” could be ''make or break'' for the church. ''There’s worry that Cher and Priscilla might not have what it takes to rise through the ranks,'' the insider said.