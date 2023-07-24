Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday

Jennifer Lopez, the Oscar-winning celebrated her 54th birthday today, and she reflected on her initial breakup with her now husband Ben Affleck.



Jennifer married the 50-year-old actor and director Ben Affleck last year (2022) after, almost two decades of their initial breakup.

The couple sparked rumours in 2001 amind the shooting of Gigli, and at that, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd. Ben and Jennifer got engaged following her divorce in 2002 but again parted ways in 2004, reports Mid-day.

Their reunion last year has been widely dubbed Bennifer 2.0.

Though the couple has mostly remained private about their relationship, in an interview with People magazine, Jennifer Lopez reflected on the differences between their engagement in 2002 and Bennifer 2.0.

The Oscar-winning artist said, "I feel grateful to get a second chance with Ben Affleck." She added that as kids, they were naive and didn't know to don't let differences get in their relationship.

She continued, "As older and wiser people, we know how to manage and nurture our relationship while also focusing on personal well-being."

Jennifer said, "We have kids now, and we are very conscious of things that distorted our relationship earlier."

It was reported that their relationship in the early 2000s ended mainly due to Ben's discomfort with the public spotlight and scrutiny following their engagement.

Jennifer hailed her husband, saying she was proud of the person Ben had shaped himself into.