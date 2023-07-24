 
menu menu menu

Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Jennifer Lopez reflects on initial breakup with Ben Affleck on her 54th birthday

Jennifer Lopez, the Oscar-winning celebrated her 54th birthday today, and she reflected on her initial breakup with her now husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer married the 50-year-old actor and director Ben Affleck last year (2022) after, almost two decades of their initial breakup.

The couple sparked rumours in 2001 amind the shooting of Gigli, and at that, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd. Ben and Jennifer got engaged following her divorce in 2002 but again parted ways in 2004, reports Mid-day.

Their reunion last year has been widely dubbed Bennifer 2.0.

Though the couple has mostly remained private about their relationship, in an interview with People magazine, Jennifer Lopez reflected on the differences between their engagement in 2002 and Bennifer 2.0.

The Oscar-winning artist said, "I feel grateful to get a second chance with Ben Affleck." She added that as kids, they were naive and didn't know to don't let differences get in their relationship.

She continued, "As older and wiser people, we know how to manage and nurture our relationship while also focusing on personal well-being."

Jennifer said, "We have kids now, and we are very conscious of things that distorted our relationship earlier."

It was reported that their relationship in the early 2000s ended mainly due to Ben's discomfort with the public spotlight and scrutiny following their engagement.

Jennifer hailed her husband, saying she was proud of the person Ben had shaped himself into. 

More From Entertainment:

Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices

Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala
Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness

Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness
Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?

Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?
Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists

Barbie unveiling authentic beauty with Margot Robbie's makeup artists
SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike

SAG-AFTRA seeks to expand membership by attracting online creators amid atrike
Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants

Blac Chyna reveals shocking transformation as she removes silicone implants
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized over Air Force One request
Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?

Meghan Markle's footage removed from Harry's documentary?