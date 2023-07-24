 
ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad on June 4, 2021. — Reuters
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case relating to contempt of the election body.

The development came hours after the ousted premier, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, got relief as the Supreme Court restricted the police from arresting Khan till August 9 in the case of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar's murder in Quetta.

More to come... 


