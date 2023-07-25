Rain plays spoilsport as Pakistan stretch lead against Sri Lanka in Colombo Test

Ground staff uncover the pitch after rain delayed the start of the first day of the final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 24, 2023. — AFP

Rain interrupts morning session on second day.

Pakistan lead Sri Lanka by 12 runs in second Test.

Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam batting.

The morning session on the second day of the second Test in Colombo was marred by rain as Pakistan stretched the lead against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The Green Caps were 178-2 with a lead of 12 runs when the rain interrupted the play, forcing early lunch.

Abdullah Shafique was batting on 87, meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam had scored 28 runs.

Pakistan took control of the second Test after bundling out the hosts in two sessions for only 166 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday.

Babar-led side, who lead the two-match series 1-0, batted at a quick pace to further consolidate their position and ended the first day on 145-2.



Earlier, Sri Lanka didn't impress with the bat after captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat first.

Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) dented Sri Lanka's top-order as the home side slipped to 36-4.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 57 but only two other teammates managed double digits.

Pakistan continued to do well in the field as Shan Masood ran out opener Nishan Madushka and tailender Prabath Jayasuriya with direct throws.

Pakistan scored at a quick rate when they came out to bat.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored six before being caught at the gully, but Shafique added a brisk 108-run partnership with Masood (51) to keep the visitors in control.

Asitha Fernando claimed his second wicket when Masood miscued a pull shot.