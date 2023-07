Cops stand near a crime scene in Pakistan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

At least one police personnel was martyred after a blast was reported in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Wali said that Addtional SHO Adnan Afridi was martyred in the explosion.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.