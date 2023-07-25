India's Harmanpreet Kaur handed two-match suspension by ICC

India's Harmanpreet Kaur in action during ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup Semi Final against Australia in Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa. — Reuters/File

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two matches over her behaviour during her side’s match against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh women team.

In the 33rd over of Nahida Akter, Kaur was given LBW after she misjudged a sweep attempt. The Indian captain showed dissent at umpire Tanvir Ahmed's decision and also thrashed the stumps with her bat.

Kaur's frustration was caught on camera which is a breach of ICC's article 2.2 which includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to advertising.

"Kaur has been was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record," the ICC released a statement.

"She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision'.

"Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to 'public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match' when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

"The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly," the ICC stated.