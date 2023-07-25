Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to find a new home in Malibu, three years after they moved to Montecito.

Quoting an insider, Us Weekly wrote, "They love their life there,” the insider tells Us. “But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The source said Meghan grew up on the West Coast and visited Malibu “often."

“She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito," the insider said.

The publication reported that nothing has been decided yet about making a permanent move to the oceanfront city but the possibility is definitely on their radar.

Citing a second source, Us Weekly wrote, "Harry and Meghan fell in love with the area” after staying in a friend’s rental home over the past two summers and have been casually house hunting there.”

The royal couple is living in California since they moved to the US after stepping down as working royals.