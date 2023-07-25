 
menu menu menu

Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to find a new home in Malibu, three years after they moved to Montecito.

Quoting an insider, Us Weekly wrote, "They love their life there,” the insider tells Us. “But it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The source said Meghan grew up on the West Coast and visited Malibu “often."

“She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito," the insider said.

The publication reported that nothing has been decided yet about making a permanent move to the oceanfront city but the possibility is definitely on their radar.

Citing a second source, Us Weekly wrote, "Harry and Meghan fell in love with the area” after staying in a friend’s rental home over the past two summers and have been casually house hunting there.”

The royal couple is living in California since they moved to the US after stepping down as working royals.

More From Entertainment:

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!
K-pop group IVE’s agency files for action against YouTubers

K-pop group IVE’s agency files for action against YouTubers
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su flaunts abs and smiles during outing in Essex

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su flaunts abs and smiles during outing in Essex
Halle Bailey covered in mud while vacationing in St Lucia: Photo

Halle Bailey covered in mud while vacationing in St Lucia: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on Royal titles as empire comes 'crumbling'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on Royal titles as empire comes 'crumbling'
Whitney Port promises to make health ‘priority’ amid concerning weight loss

Whitney Port promises to make health ‘priority’ amid concerning weight loss

Cheryl struggles with emotions as ex-husband prepares to marry again

Cheryl struggles with emotions as ex-husband prepares to marry again
Royal Family do not want another 'royal kid' writing memoir like 'Spare'

Royal Family do not want another 'royal kid' writing memoir like 'Spare'