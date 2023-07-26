Can Trump escape consequences of January 6? Vital questions arise

former President Trump

As the investigation into the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, intensifies, former President Donald Trump finds himself facing critical questions about his future. The central concern is whether he will be held accountable for his role in the shocking events that unfolded on that fateful day.

Recent reports indicate that Trump has declined to meet with the grand jury investigating the matter, fuelling speculation that criminal charges may be on the horizon. He highlighted the same point in a Truth Social post last Tuesday. The pressing question now is whether he can evade consequences if indicted.

Legal experts have highlighted several potential charges that Trump could face. One such charge is "conspiracy against rights," which aims to prevent the oppression of constitutional rights. The theory is that if Trump and his allies interfered with the election results, they may have oppressed those who voted with the belief that the rightful outcome would be upheld.

Moreover, the House Select Committee has already referred Trump to the Justice Department for four alleged offenses: incitement of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement. Witness tampering has also been brought up as a potential charge.

The timing of any potential trial adds further uncertainty to Trump's future. With separate indictments related to Mar-a-Lago and falsifying business records already in play, the start date for the Mar-a-Lago trial has been set for next year. If charged in connection with the January 6 riot, the trial's timeline could intersect with his potential 2024 presidential campaign.

The political ramifications of such an indictment cannot be ignored. While Trump remains a strong contender for the GOP nomination, a third indictment could prove challenging in a general election. His popularity with Republican voters may remain intact, but winning over a broader electorate could be a daunting task.

Another aspect to consider is the potential consequences of a conviction and the subsequent appeal process. If Trump were to regain the presidency during the appeal, he could instruct the Department of Justice not to contest it. However, state cases, like the one in Georgia probing election interference, present their own set of challenges.

Throughout this unfolding legal drama, Democrats are expected to tread carefully to avoid accusations of politicising the justice system.

As the investigation continues to unfold, the nation remains on edge, eager to know whether Trump can escape the consequences of the Capitol Hill riot.