Two people swept away by flow of water on Korangi Causeway

Two men seen standing on a structure at Korangi Causeway while water flows under it. — YouTube/Geo News screengrab

Korangi Causeway closed for traffic after Malir River overflows.

Two men were trying to cross Korangi Causeway on foot.

Both managed to remain safe by holding on to a tree.

KARACHI: Two people were swept away by the flow of water while crossing the EBM Causeway, which was closed for traffic after the Malir River overflowed following monsoon rains on Wednesday.



The city administration had closed the Korangi Causeway and EBM Causeway for traffic.

Despite the closure, the two men were trying to cross the road from Mehmoodabad to Korangi on foot before being swept away by the flow of water.

Fortunately, both of them managed to remain safe while holding on to a tree that came their way.

The police have placed barricades to keep the people from moving towards the EBM Causeway due to the massive flow of water and have advised the citizens to avoid crossing the causeway neither on foot nor on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that both causeways have been closed as a precautionary measure after the water level surged in the Malir River.

He said that any further decision will be taken after analysing the situation.

The traffic police officials said that the traffic is being diverted to Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway, Qayyumabad from Balochi Colony bridge, and to Jam Sadiq Bridge from Brookes Chowrangi.

Earlier, Korangi Town Chairman Mohammad Naeem Shiekh visited the Korangi Causeway with other municipal officials. He said that a flood situation was expected due to the heavy overflow of water from the Malir Dam.

He said that the situation was being closely and seriously monitored, while machinery and staff has been summoned to deal with any emergency situation.