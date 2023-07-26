Piers Morgan takes a savage dig Victoria Beckham as she sings Spice Girls songs

Piers Morgan dragged Victoria Beckham after she flaunted her singing talents while partying in Miami with husband David Beckham.

In a video posted on TikTok, the fashion-designer-turned-singer performed Spice Girls’ classic 1996 pop track Say You'll Be There.

Reacting to the now-viral video, the former Good Morning Britain presenter could not hold back making cruel comments about Posh Spice.

Sharing the clip on his Twitter account, he penned, “This may explain why Victoria Beckham isn’t taking part in any Spice Girls reunions.”

Morgan also added the see-no-evil monkey emoji to his comments which was taken as "harsh" by the former singer's fans.

Soon after, Morgan faced backlash from her fans who slammed him for mocking her while she is having fun with her husband.

“Oh p off they’re having a good time,” one wrote while another commented that Morgan was “too harsh, she was letting her hair down.”

“Jesus have a bit of fun Piers,” another user defended Beckham.

Previously, Beckham’s former bandmate Mel B told The Sun that all five Spice Girls are prepping for a new mystery project, the details of which are being kept under wraps.

The 47-year-old singer told the publication that all “five girls” including Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, are coming together for the first time in 11 years for their new project.