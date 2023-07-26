Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are not numbered, royal expert claims

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not heading for divorce, royal expert Katie Nicholl believes.



The OK Magazine quoted the royal expert telling a media outlet that there is absolutely no proof to support claims regarding the royal couple’s split.

She said, “My experience with Harry and Meghan — whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close — [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.

The royal commentator went on to say, “However, there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here.”

Earlier, there were rumours that Archie and Lilibet doting parents are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.