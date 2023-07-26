 
Meghan Markle has locals ‘panicking’ with major new move

July 26, 2023

Meghan Markle has reportedly left residents of a Santa Barbara neighbourhood ‘panicking’
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have reportedly left residents of a Santa Barbara neighbourhood ‘panicking’ as rumours of them moving to the area gain speed.

According to Mirror UK, Meghan and Harry are planning to uproot from their Montecito mansion and move to Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, but residents of the area have expressed their disdain at the idea.

As per the outlet, a realtor working in Hope Ranch revealed how he has been ‘inundated’ with phone calls from residents complaining about Harry and Meghan’s potential move to their area.

“The people that made the calls to me don't want change and they don’t want all the hoopla. People are not happy, that’s the word around town,” the unnamed realtor shared.

The insider also added that residents of Hope Ranch are afraid that Meghan and Prince Harry would ‘disturb their peace’ with their huge security teams etc.

Another realtor in the area also told The New York Post: 

They want them to stay in Montecito and not be drawing that kind of attention to Hope Ranch.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry currently live in a mansion in Montecito that they bought for $14.6 million in 2020, following their move to the US from the UK. 

