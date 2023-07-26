 
Dua Lipa crosses 21 million subscribers on YouTube

Dua Lipa's Barbie song has helped the singer increase subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She has amassed more than 21.8 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel, two months after she released her Barbie song "Dance The Night".

The British singer has shared only 165 videos to reach 21.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Her hit song "Levitating", which premiered two years ago on the video sharing website, has 764 million views.

Dua Lipa is also followed by millions of people on Instagram and other social media websites.

