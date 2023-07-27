Pak vs SL: Asitha Fernando's gesture against Saud Shakeel earns him ICC's ire

Ashita Fernando celebrates after dismissing Saud Shakeel — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reprimanded Sri Lanka's fast bowler Asitha Fernando for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players on day three of the second Test against Pakistan on Wednesday in Colombo.

The incident happened during the 81st over of Pakistan's innings where Fernando went close to Saud Shakeel and celebrated in an inappropriate way after dismissing the batter.

Fernando, 25, breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

One demerit point was also added to the disciplinary record of the player.

The 25-year-old admitted to the offence and accepted the punishment proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Raveendra Wimalasari, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Earlier today, Pakistan reached 563-5 at stumps on day three of the second Test with a staggering lead of 397 runs after dismissing Sri Lanka for 166 in the first innings.

Abdullah Shafique scored his maiden Test double-hundred and scored 201 runs with the help of 19 fours and four sixes.

Agha Salman also looked in great touch as he scored an unbeaten 132 runs in 148 balls, which included 15 fours and a six.

Shakeel, who scored a fifty, became the first-ever batter in history to score a half-century in each of the first seven Tests of their career.

Previously, India's Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistan's Saeed Ahmed, West Indies' Basil Butcher and New Zealand's Bert Sutcliffe scored half-centuries in each of the first six Tests of their career.