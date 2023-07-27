Jennifer Aniston honors Sandra Bullock's birthday with endearing photos

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to celebrate her dear friend Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday in a heartfelt manner. The Murder Mystery 2 star shared a series of never-before-seen photos of the Oscar winner, showcasing their close bond.

In the first snapshot she posted on her Instagram Story, Aniston revealed her affectionate nickname for Bullock: "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!" The photo captured Bullock sipping from a caricature mug inspired by Aniston's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, while giving a cheerful thumbs-up to the camera.

Continuing the tribute, Aniston shared a group shot featuring Bullock, herself, and their Friends co-star Courteney Cox. With three red heart emojis, Aniston expressed the love they have for Bullock: "WE LOVE YOU!!!"

In another photo, Aniston showcased the depth of their friendship, simply captioning it "SO MUCH!" as it featured Bullock with a friend.

Wrapping up the heartfelt tribute, Aniston added a touch of humor by sharing a hilarious video of Bullock taking charge in the kitchen, expertly mixing some type of filling in a bowl.

The enduring friendship between Aniston and Bullock dates back years, and they previously spoke about it in an Interview magazine cover story in February 2020. It was revealed that actor Tate Donovan, whom they both dated in the '90s, played a pivotal role in introducing them to each other.