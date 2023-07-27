WATCH: Anju relishes Pakistani food with husband Nasrullah

The recent case of an Indian woman travelling to Pakistan and marrying her Facebook friend in the northwestern district of Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a surprising turn of events, made several headlines during the past few days.



The reports of her visit and dramatic marriage with the 29-year-old Pakistani Muslim shocked many on both sides of the border, but it seems like Anju, now Fatima, is having quite a time in Pakistan.

A video of Anju, who crossed the borders for love and eventually married Nasrullah — a science graduate — relishing food with her new husband and some of his friends, has come to the fore.

The couple was seen sitting with their friends around the dining table filled with different varieties of traditional food of KP.

The 35-year-old divorcee and mother of two travelled to Upper Dir from Kailor in India's Uttar Pradesh on a valid visa to meet Nasrullah, who she befriended on Facebook in 2019.

Anju embraced Islam and took the name of Fatima before the couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge in KP on July 25.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the couple's nikkah, after which they were shifted to their home from the court under police security.

Police confirmed that Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on July 22, legally, and her visa was valid for a stay of up to a month. However, being a foreigner, she’ll have to request the Home Ministry in case she wants to extend her visit.

Anju said, in a video statement that surfaced before her marriage, she "feels safe here" in Pakistan.

However, Anju's father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, was not happy to receive the news of her union with Nasrullah.

Appalled by the marriage, he said she had ruined the future of her children, who were still in India.