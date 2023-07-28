Cardi B debuts blue hair as she enjoys date with Offset Date after cheating scandal

Cardi B and husband Offset seem happy together as they enjoy date night after cheating scandal

Cardi B and husband Offset enjoyed a romantic night out in West Hollywood, appearing loved-up as they stepped out together.

The New York native, aged 30, and the 31-year-old Migos rapper looked happy as can be during their outing, with Offset even surprising Cardi with a bunch of roses.

Cardi B's bold and stylish look for the evening garnered attention as she rocked sleek blue tresses with green streaks framing her face. She completed the ensemble with a tight navy vest, jeans, and white knee-high boots, exuding confidence and flair.

Their date night comes just after the couple announced their new song, Jealousy, set to be released at the end of the week. Offset promoted the song with a hilarious spoof of James Brown’s bizarre 1988 interview on Sonya Live.

However, the couple was embroiled in a scandal last month when Offset accused Cardi of being unfaithful in a now-deleted post and Cardi confronted the accusations during a Twitter Space conversation.

The WAP rapper reassured listeners that she's devoted to her marriage, firmly stating, "I'm f—ing Cardi B," and making it clear that her fame makes private affairs public knowledge.

Cardi B and Offset's relationship hasn't been without its ups and downs, and they faced a scandal in January 2018 after Offset was caught cheating on Cardi shortly after proposing to her.

Despite the challenges, Cardi chose to work things out with her partner, emphasizing her commitment to making their relationship work.