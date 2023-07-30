 
Jungkook talks about solo song 'Seven' and BTS training days on Suga's show

Korean pop band BTS member Jungkook recently appeared on his bandmate Suga's chatshow Suchwita and talked about themselves and their band. Jungkook with host Suga recalled the memories of their training days.

They also talked about the recent solo song released by Jungkook. He said, "I would be still on a break if it wasn't for the song Seven," adding that he loved being on a break.

Jungkook talks about solo song 'Seven' 

Suga replied that he don't like to be on breaks and lauded the song of Jungkook saying, "I would have done Seven myself, had I heard it earlier."

Responding to a question regarding his upcoming album Jungkook said that he has another to release and then he'll release a mini album. 

He also revealed that he'll start working on songs for his album after the release of his next single, reports Hindustan Times.

The rapper also recalled the memories of joining the pop band, BTS, for the first time. He said that he hadn't sung before when he joined the band. So, he practised a lot and even sang in the green room. He added, "I got told off a lot."

Jungkook revealed that he didn't have a choreographer when he went to perform at the Qatar Football World Cup 2022. He added that he had to redo some of the formations because of a lack of a choreographer for his performance.

Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. 

