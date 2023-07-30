Nicholas Cage opens up about playing alternate Superman in The Flash cameo

Actor Nicholas Cage, who recently appeared in a cameo in The Flash, has now opened up about his role in which he appeared to be an alternate version of Superman.



Talking about his appearance, Cage said, "I was really happy to do this cameo," while expressing his unfulfilled desire to have a longer role.

In an interview with USA Today, Cage said, "Well, I was glad I didn't blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualised. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying," but also lamented that his role was very quick."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that he was supposed to play Clark Kent in Superman Lives, but unfortunately, that project got cancelled.



After the success of Burton's Batman movies, the actor was due to play Man of Steel in the cancelled project Superman Lives in 1998.

Mid-day reports that Cage has finally gotten a chance to play Superman in The Flash. The cameo is being considered very significant as The Flash made a spot for a DC film that was scrapped in the long run.

The cameo of Nicholas Cage stunned fans, and they appreciated The Flash for giving Cage a chance to play Superman.