Donald Trump calls Joe Biden corrupt president ever, uses abusive words

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. — AFP

Former US president and Republican presidential forerunner Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden with abusive words, labelling him as the most corrupt president in the history of the country, as the election campaigning intensifies.

While in a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said using abusive words against Joe Biden: “We have somebody that’s not at the top of his game.”

He was cheered by the supporters at the Erie Insurance Arena, where he further added that he "never was at the top of his game."

The 77-year-old is leading the Republican presidential nomination race trailed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump praised several unnamed leaders as being "very street-smart people who know what they are doing and are at the top of their game."

Trump did not spare DeSantis from calling him the same abusive words he said to Biden.

Days earlier, former president Trump also vowed to press ahead with his 2024 Oval Office bid even if convicted and sentenced in a secret documents case.

Donald Trump responded if would cease his presidential bid: "Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could."

the 77-year-old is the first incumbent or former president in the history of the US to be indicted in criminal charges. He is also the first-ever president who was impeached twice.

First, he was indicted in April for paying hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels and then he was indicted a second time in June in the classified documents case, accused of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

He consistently denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty.

"They waited two-and-a-half, almost three years so that they could bring this right up in the middle of my presidential election because it’s election interference," Trump said during the rally Saturday.

He added: "They’re not indicting me; they’re indicting you. I just happen to be standing in their way."

On the freedom of speech and media, Trump indicated that the US no longer has a free and fair system of press, comparing media coverage of his legal issues to what he referred to as the “Biden crime family’s corrupt business dealings."

"Fake news is all you get," he stated.

"They refuse to discuss the Biden crime family, but enjoy covering the false indictments of Donald Trump, who has done nothing wrong."

Earlier Trump announced that he received a "target" letter from the Department of Justice on January 6 probe, while admitting that he was bothered by the jury investigations against him. He regarded the DOJ as a weapon of Democrats.