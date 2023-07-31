Blake Lively puts on romantic display with husband Ryan Reynolds on Paris getaway

Blake Lively put on a loved-up display with her husband Ryan Reynolds during their romantic getaway in Paris on Saturday.

The 35-year-old actress looked stunning in a white patterned button-down dress for a sightseeing stroll with the Deadpool star, 46, before heading to lunch in the City of Love.

The longtime couple — who welcomed their fourth child around five months ago — put on a loving display as they held hands while exploring the city in the sunshine.

The It Ends With Us star looked radiant in a minimal makeup look featuring a rosy blush highlighting her cheeks and a bright pink lipstick to complete her look.

At her side, the Free Guy actor donned a casual and effortlessly stylish look with a striped button-down thrown over a white T-shirt.

The couple appears to be taking a break from both of their latest projects and also after recently welcoming their fourth child together.

When Reynolds was on the set of his superhero movie, Deadpool 3, just weeks ago, Lively brought along their daughters to visit him in the middle of filming.

And earlier this month, production on Lively's upcoming film, It Ends With Us, was paused due to the ongoing writer's strike.

Despite the halt, a theatrical release date was announced, and the romantic flick is set to premiere in early 2024.