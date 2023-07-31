 
ITV chef James Martin makes first appearance since bullying allegations

By
|July 31, 2023

Television chef James Martin was seen for the first time since he was accused of bullying as he interacted with the crowd. He had been facing a tough crowd since the audio was leaked which showed him angrily ranting at his staff for ten straight minutes.

After giving an apology where he claimed that the blowup happened because he had been going through a difficult time, he held the food game fair as both fans and staff claimed that the popular chef is “fabulous” and “brilliant.”

He received strong support from his fans as they sympathized with him, saying he was “unfairly treated” and even went so far as to point fingers at the person who leaked the audio.

The 51-year-old cooked up some fish and chips for his fans and even pulled off some quality “bit of banter” for the fair.

One of the visitors at The Game Fair in Warwickshire claimed that: “He’s been brilliant and so friendly, which took us by surprise after all he’s been through.”

Another guest named Janey Brookes told MailOnline: “He turned up at this event, he cooked and he did a meet and greet with so many people, and we are all grateful.

He’s had so much grief and he could have just hidden away. He’s been unfairly treated.

But he came out fighting. He made a mistake in the past, as we all do, and he's made a public apology, so let him be.

Everyone wanted to meet him and have their picture taken with him, and he took time to chat and have a bit of banter. But we never discussed the negative publicity he has been having. He was friendly and seems to have put that behind him.”

