Studart Broad bids farewell to cricket with 'pure joy and happiness'

England´s Stuart Broad bowls to Australia´s Todd Murphy on day five of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 31, 2023.—AFP

Stuart Broad, the Ashes legend, leaves cricket with immense joy and happiness after orchestrating a stunning 49-run victory for England, levelling the series against Australia at 2-2.

In a remarkable finale, Broad showcased his prowess by claiming the final two Australian wickets, concluding his illustrious 15-year Test career with 604 wickets.

For the 37-year-old cricketer, this momentous decision to retire was not taken lightly.

"It is special," said the 37-year-old Broad.

"It is a difficult decision to walk away from the game I love but I wanted my last ball to be in an environment that is so special and playing sport I still love - for my lasting memory to be pure joy and happiness.

"That is how I feel now."

"I've played with him for a long time," said England captain Ben Stokes.

"He has been an unbelievable performer for England over a long, long time. It was written in the stars he'd take the last wicket with two left-handers."

"To finish with Broady taking the last wicket was amazing, it is a great win," said Moeen Ali.

"It was a little daunting [coming out of retirement]. I have never played that well against Australia but Stokesy asked and I thought 'why not?'.

"I am so glad I came back and said yes. It has been amazing. I am chuffed I can finish with a win against Australia and play a little bit of a helping hand."

The last ball he faced resulted in a six, while his final delivery secured a crucial wicket, an ideal conclusion to a legendary career.



Stuart Broad has left an indelible mark on Ashes history, earning a record 153 Test wickets against Australia. His impact was evident as he dismissed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to clinch victory for England, a poetic end to an illustrious career.

Captain Ben Stokes acknowledged Broad's remarkable contribution to the team over the years, hailing him as an unbelievable performer for England. With Broad's retirement, England bids farewell to one of their most cherished assets.

The thrilling contest saw Australia chasing 384 runs with confidence, reaching 264-3 before England staged an exceptional comeback. Chris Woakes demonstrated his prowess, claiming 4-50, while Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement for the series, played a crucial role with 3-76 despite struggling with a groin injury. Moeen, after the match, confirmed that this Test would be his last, ending his international career with a sense of fulfilment.

The 2-2 draw signifies a fair reflection of the closely contested series. England's remarkable resurgence from being 2-0 down after two Tests is a testament to their never-give-up spirit. The captivating battle between the two teams resulted in four Tests going down to the wire, with the series only being decided in the final moments. Both teams displayed their aggression and determination, making it a memorable and fiercely fought Ashes.

Captain Stokes commended his team's fearless approach, acknowledging the pressure and significance of the Ashes series. He expressed pride in his team's performance and achievements throughout the intense weeks of competition.

As Stuart Broad bows out with a fairytale finish, England celebrates a hard-fought and well-earned draw in the 2023 Ashes series, while Australia will continue to seek their elusive series win in the UK.