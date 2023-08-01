Steven Yeun credits 'Mulholland Drive' as a transformative experience in his acting journey

Steven Yeun, renowned for his outstanding performances and collaborations with acclaimed directors like Bong Joon-ho and Jordan Peele, has established himself as a prominent actor. From his role in "The Walking Dead" to his recent acclaimed performance in Jordan Peele's "Nope," Yeun's filmography continues to impress.

This year, Yeun once again mesmerized audiences in the A24-produced Netflix series "Beef," a black comedy that explores the lives of Asian Americans, co-starring with Ali Wong.

As a cinephile, Yeun has expressed his admiration for actors and filmmakers from different eras. Notably, he considers David Lynch's complex neo-noir masterpiece, "Mulholland Drive," as profoundly influential on his life and career.

He described his experience with the film as "nerdy," appreciating its mind-bending narrative and expanding his understanding of the medium. Naomi Watts' breakout performance in the movie left a lasting impact on Yeun, showcasing the power of a compelling role.

Directed by Lynch, "Mulholland Drive" remains an important cinematic milestone, delving into the depths of the American psyche. It stands as an iconic ode to Los Angeles and cinema, captivating viewers with its enigmatic mysteries.