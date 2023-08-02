 
Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Ananya Panday replaces Nushratt Bharccha in 'Dream Girl 2'

Ananya Panday has addressed the age difference she has with her Dream Girl 2 co-actor, Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer for Dream Girl 2 was released at a grand launch event that took place in Mumbai recently, where Panday spoke about the 14-year age gap between her and Khurrana.

When questioned about the age difference at the launch event, the Student of the Year 2 actress replied that she does not feel that it is an issue in today's world. According to her, it is perfectly acceptable.

"I don’t think this is today’s issue. The age difference has always existed. People should not fixate on age while watching the film. If they are preoccupied with this factor, then it becomes a problem. As long as two actors are suitable for their respective roles, it’s perfectly acceptable", added Panday.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress has replaced Nushratt Bharuccha in Dream Girl 2 alongside the Bareily Ki Barfi actor.

The romantic-comedy film was previously slated to release in July. But the makers delayed the release of the film until August 25, reports India Today.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday with Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Sarani in vital roles.

