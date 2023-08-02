 
Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Bradley Cooper has been fuming over the growing closeness of his ex Irina Shayk with her new love Tom Brady.

The Hangover star was previously unbothered after the Russian model, with whom he shares a daughter Lea De Seine, was spotted with the former NFL quarterback.

Speaking of Cooper's reaction at the time, a source told Page Six that he “isn’t freaked out,” adding, “Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude.”

“[Brady and Shayk] didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks,” source added.

However, a new report published by National Inquirer revealed that Cooper is mad at Brady as he still has feeling for his former flame.

Moreover, the insider also claimed that Cooper fears the athlete could become her daughter's step-dad, something he is not ready to accept.

"Bradley is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory — a move he considers offsides," the insider said, adding that the men seems to be heading towards a "testosterone-fueled smackdown."

Before concluding, the insider said that the Hollywood star now wants Brady to "get lost!"

