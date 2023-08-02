 
Prince Andrew’s silence promises a ‘storm in the making’

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Andrew is preparing a ‘massive showdown’ with King Charles.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the growing dangers that reportedly promise to wreak havoc.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, she touched base on the radio silence currently being seen by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

According to Ms Elser, “Both sides would appear to have been digging their heels in, setting the scene for some sort of showdown or dramatic denouement.”

These claims and admissions have come shortly after the Duke's "Royal Lodge flatmate" Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and had "undergone a mastectomy."

"Currently, she is recuperating, and it has been reported that the move has been temporarily put on ice while she recovers." But "this is just a temporary reprieve," the expert promised before citing how it is most likely the sign of a 'storm brewing. 

