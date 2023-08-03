 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big announcement ahead of William's US visit

By
Web Desk

August 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly teased Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton with a big announcement about their trip to Europe.

The Duke of Sussex Prince is set to be joined by the Duchess at next month's annual Invictus Games, which is being held in Düsseldorf, Germany, and will reportedly see both of them speak to those in attendance.

In the same month, the Prince of Wales will visit New York City on Monday September 18 and Tuesday September 19.

The contest, which is a Paralympic-style event for servicemen and women, was founded by the prince and will take place between September 9-16 - just one day after the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

It will be the couple's first appearance together in public for a number of months, although on Wednesday they did release a video together on their Archewell Foundation website. 

