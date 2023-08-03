Sindh's pink buses to have female drivers

A view of Pink Buses standing near the Frere Hall library in Karachi on February 1, 2023. — Online

The Sindh government has decided to initiate special programmes to train women how to drive buses, specifically for its flagship women-only pink buses project, The News reported.



Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon approved the decision in the 10th board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) on Wednesday, along with other decisions taken in the previous meeting of the authority.

Memon told the meeting that the inclusion of female bus drivers would not only promote gender equality but also strengthen the sense of safety and security during women's commutes.

Empowering women in all fields was the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added.

The meeting also considered providing subsidies for the People's Bus Service following the approval by the cabinet.

The board discussed the feasibility studies for the second phase of the Peoples Bus Service, which includes the addition of 500 buses as well as the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service.

Memon said that the implementation of the second phase of the People's Bus Service is expected to significantly reduce travel problems for the people, bringing relief to the public.

The transport minister further stated that the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service would not only create a positive environmental impact but also generate new employment opportunities.

Moreover, the SMTA board meeting also reviewed the progress of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, SMTA Managing Director Kamal Dayo, Traffic Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, planning and development department representative Sikandar Shaikh and Karachi Transport Chief Executive Officer Tufail Paliju.