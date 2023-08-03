Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH

'OMG 2' is set to release on August 11

Akshay Kumar, who is all set to play the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, will be helping Pankaj Tripathi win a legal case.

The trailer opens up, showcasing Pankaj playing the role of a true devotee of Lord Shiva. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, he ends up fighting a challenging court case to save the future of his son. Meanwhile, Yami is seen playing the role of a lawyer opposing the Ludo actor in court.

During this difficult time, the Here Pheri actor will stand by Pankaj and provide him with suitable advice to justify the case. OMG 2 will portray a strong social message for the audience with a touch of humour.

Before the release of the trailer, the censor board raised objections to the release of the film. They demanded 35 cuts in the film and also asked the makers to change the role of Akshay from that of Lord Shiva to that of the messenger of Lord Shiva.



The OMG 2 trailer has largely impressed the audience. They are showering love, blessings, and compliments on the acting of the lead stars.

One of the fans commented: “Three Things Are Goosebumps In OMG 2 1- Akshay Kumar's Look 2- Pankaj Tripathi's Role 3- Cinematography & BGM.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I never Thought Akshay Kumar Can Portray the Role Of Lord Shivaa This Good. His Dedication And Bhakti For This Role is Clearly Seen Hats off can't wait for OmG 2 first day first show.”

OMG 2 is going to hit the theatres on August 11, reports Pinkvilla.