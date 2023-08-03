 
Oscar-nominated director lashes out at Lizzo over ‘disrespectful’ behaviour

Lizzo was slammed by Oscar-nominated director Sophia Nahli Allison for her “narcissistic bully” and alleged “disrespectful behaviour”.

It is reported that the Allison was going to make a film with Lizzo back in 2019 but backed out just after two weeks.

Earlier, three former dancers sued the singer for “sexual harassment and “hostile work environment” claims.

Backing the dancers’ lawsuit, Allison claimed that the reason she quit the project three years ago was because of Lizzo who was “arrogant, unkind and cruel”.

Allison told her followers on Instagram, “I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I travelled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, unkind, and cruel she is. I was not protected and thrown into situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you can, and I’m grateful I trusted my gut,” wrote Allison.

She remarked, “I felt gaslit and deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.”

The documentary movie-maker further said, “Reading these reports make me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Allison described Lizzo as a “narcissistic bully” who has “built her brand off lies”.

She also claimed she has heard multiple reports from others who allegedly had similar experiences, blaming Lizzo of creating “an extremely toxic and hostile working environment”.

About the documentary, Allison penned, “Notice how the film ended up being directed by a cis white man.”

For the unversed, Doug Pray directed the documentary titled Love, Lizzo, which was released on HBO Max in November 2022.

She concluded, “I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process, but quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated facade.”

