President Alvi calls for efforts to deepen ties with Iran

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

President Arif Alvi with Pakistan’s Ambassador-Designate to Iran Mudassir Tipu. — President’s Secretariat
President Arif Alvi with Pakistan's Ambassador-Designate to Iran Mudassir Tipu. — President's Secretariat

President Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasised for efforts to deepen and widen Iran and Pakistan’s relationship, particularly in trade, economy, culture and people-to-people ties.

The president passed the remarks when Pakistan’s Ambassador-Designate to Iran Mudassir Tipu called on him at his office.

President Alvi underscored that Iran was a brotherly neighbouring country and Pakistan greatly values its relationship with Tehran which are rooted in history, culture, and religion.

“The President underscored that in the regional context, it was important that efforts were reinforced to highlight the plight of hapless people living in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to the Iranian people, adding that Iran had supported the causes of justice and equity,” said the President’s Secretariat.

On the other hand, Ambassador Tipu maintained that he was determined to further solidify Pakistan-Iran ties and, in the emerging geopolitical developments, elevate those ties to new heights when he takes charge in Tehran.

