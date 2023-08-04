Women World Cup: Favourites Germany crash out in shock draw against South Korea

Marina Hegering reacts after a draw during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Germany at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 3, 2023. —AFP

Two-time world champions Germany faced a devastating blow as they crashed out of the tournament with a 1-1 draw against South Korea in their final Group H match in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

The Germans, considered among the favourites for the title, had hoped for a routine victory that would secure their place in the knockout stage, but they were left disappointed as South Korea gave them an early scare with Cho So-hyun's surprise goal.

Germany's star forward, Alexandra Popp, managed to equalise just before half-time, raising hopes of a late winner. However, their efforts fell short, and the match ended in a draw, placing Germany third in the group.

The unexpected outcome meant that Germany ranked second in the world, and failed to advance to at least the quarterfinal stage for the first time in the Women's World Cup's history. The players appeared stunned and emotional at the final whistle, with captain Popp, named Player of the Match, visibly moved.

While Germany faced despair, Morocco experienced unparalleled joy in their first-ever appearance at the Women's World Cup. The African side secured a historic 1-0 win against Colombia, propelling them to the knockout stage. Anissa Lahmari's crucial goal just before the break sealed the deal for Morocco, leading to ecstatic celebrations on the pitch. As the final whistle blew, players anxiously awaited news from the Germany-South Korea match. When they received word of Germany's draw, the Moroccan squad erupted in tears of joy, basking in the realisation of their qualification.

Morocco's achievement is monumental, as it marks the first time in the history of the Women's World Cup that three African nations have progressed to the last 16. This remarkable feat highlights the growing strength and talent of African women's football on the global stage.

The clash between Germany and South Korea was fiercely contested, with South Korea proving their determination and resilience in defence. The passionate South Korean fans, donning red attire and waving inflatable batons, showed unwavering support for their team despite their initial position at the bottom of the group.

As Germany, Canada, and Brazil face early exits from the tournament, the Women's World Cup continues to provide thrilling surprises and showcase the unpredictability of football. While disappointment looms for Germany, Morocco's triumph shines as a beacon of hope and celebration for their nation and the entire African continent.

The knockout stage promises more thrilling encounters as the remaining teams vie for glory. The Women's World Cup's drama and excitement continue to captivate audiences worldwide, highlighting the growing popularity and significance of women's football in the global sports landscape.