Meghan Markle finally ends feud with royal family?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly “kind of moved on” from her feud with her in-laws, the British royal family.



According to a report by People magazine, per The Blast, Meghan is tired of the long-standing rift with royals and the Duchess and her husband are now apparently focusing their time on raising their kids Archie and Lilibet in Montecito.

The source told the publication that Archie and Lilibet doting mother has decided to let go of the issue after seeing the impact on Harry.

“The situation with King Charles and Prince William is still very difficult for Harry. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

The sources further claimed Meghan now has a “much softer approach” for her in-laws.

Meghan and Harry now only care about their children and “their life in Montecito”, the sources went on to add.

They want to give Archie and Lilibet “a normal life as much as possible.”