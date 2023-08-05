India willing to have 'good, neighbourly' ties with Pakistan

Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. — Reuters/File

Relations should be developed freely, sans fear, violence, says India.

PM Shehbaz said, "Pakistan ready to talk to neighbouring countries".

US supports direct dialogue between Pak-India, says Matthew Miller.

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent remarks to hold talks with neighbouring countries, the Indian Foreign Office recently said that it wanted good, neighbourly relations with Pakistan, The News reported Saturday.

Although in his remarks, PM Shehbaz had not named any country, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India also wanted to have good, neighbourly relations with Pakistan.

However, such relations should be free of the fear of any kind of violence, and should be developed in a free environment, he said.

During his weekly press briefing, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said: "We have seen the reports regarding the comments of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. However, an environment free from 'hostility' is essential," he said.

A few days ago, PM Shehbaz, while addressing the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Minerals Summit in Islamabad, said: "We are also ready to talk to the neighbouring countries for nation-building provided that the neighbouring countries also discuss serious issues."

He said that the two countries could not become important neighbours until serious issues were resolved through peaceful and meaningful dialogue, as wars are no longer an option.

A large number of foreign personalities and diplomats as well as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir were also present. After Pakistan expressed its willingness to talk to the neighbouring country, some countries appreciated the gesture.

Reacting to a fresh offer of talks between the two neighbours, the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said: "As we have been saying for a long time, the United States supports and will continue to support direct dialogue between Pakistan and India."

The level of diplomatic relations between the two countries has been very limited for the past several years and only the charge d’affaires are performing the duties of the high commissioners in the high commissions of Pakistan and India.

After the Mumbai attacks in 2008, there was no concrete progress between the two countries, and relations between them were further strained on August 2019, when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, Pakistan also terminated trade relations with India and expelled Ajay Bisaria, the Indian high commissioner to Pakistan at that time. After which, India also took similar action.